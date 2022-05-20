Croda International reports strong start to the year despite 'significant' input cost inflation

In a trading update, Croda said significant input cost inflation has continued to be successfully recovered and the board's expectations for the full year are unchanged.

The statement added: "Demand has been particularly strong in North America and Asia. Notably, April sales in China were ahead of the prior year despite local COVID-19 lockdowns.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Strong demand in Consumer Care has continued, with good growth in Beauty Actives, Beauty Care and Home Care, and Fragrances & Flavours benefitting from delivery of integration synergies and the recent acquisition of Parfex.

In a trading update, Croda said significant input cost inflation has continued to be successfully recovered and the board's expectations for the full year are unchanged.

"Growth in Life Sciences has benefitted from robust market conditions in Crop Protection and continuing capacity expansion across Croda's Health Care platforms, with lipid systems performing in line with our expectations.

"The divestment of the majority of our Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals businesses is continuing to plan and is expected to complete this summer. The potential sale of Croda Sipo in China, as part of the divestment, continues to be explored with our joint venture partner."