Cross Gates: ‘Busiest weekend' ever at train station coffee shop as community rallies amid closures

The owner of a coffee shop in a train station who was reduced to tears on Saturday amid closures affecting business has thanked the public for the ‘busiest weekend ever’.

Katie Ramsden, 31, is the owner of Hit Coffee based at Cross Gates train station.

Earlier this year, TRU announced plans to rebuild Station Road railway bridge in Cross Gates between March and November this year as part of its programme of improvements to deliver more frequent services.

However, the works have led to the closure of the railway line attached to Cross Gates station – which the coffee shop is housed in – during upcoming weekends including June 7 and 8.

Bus replacement services will be instead offered, with train services being diverted or replaced.

On Saturday morning, Katie put out a rally cry to customers on Facebook.

In the plea, she said: “We need your help more than ever.

"I honestly feel drained.

"My instinct reaction was to cry.

"It is heartbreaking to see everything you have worked so hard for slowly start to crumble through no fault of your own.

"Please make the extra effort to come support us.”

Katie told of her shock at the closure on Saturday morning and said she “felt defeated”.

She had been forced to amend opening hours to save costs on electricity due to a fall in customer numbers.

Her Facebook post was viewed and shared thousands of times across the weekend.

On Monday, Katie contacted the Yorkshire Post to thank the community for the ‘busiest weekend’ at the coffee shop.

Katie said: “The support we received was incredible, we have never been so busy and still today we have lots of people coming out to support us.

“We really appreciate it.

“Everyone who’s come in have said they ready about our article and they have come to support us.

"We are so grateful.”

A spokesperson for Transpennine Route Upgrade said: "We appreciate that our improvement work in Cross Gates has local impacts and we have maintained pedestrian access across the bridge and vehicle access to all businesses throughout.

"TRU continue to engage with the community and businesses as the work progresses, ensuring everyone has the latest information. A rent reduction has been secured for station tenants during the disruption.

“The most significant parts of the work on Station Road bridge - where Station Road is fully closed over the bridge - takes place this weekend (14-15 June) and the weekend of 5-6 July, and this has been communicated since our plans were first confirmed.