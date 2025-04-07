Cross-Guard Limited: 17 jobs lost with ‘more expected’ after Scunthorpe firm collapses

Administrators for failed data centre equipment manufacturer and installer, Cross-Guard Limited, have made a number of redundancies after the business was placed into administration.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:45 BST

Seventeen redundancies have been made at the firm’s Scunthorpe head office at Queensway Industrial Estate, with 22 staff retained to complete orders and installation contracts while the joint administrators explore any potential buyers for the goodwill and assets of the business.

Gareth Rusling of Begbies Traynor Group and Charles Ranby-Gorwood of CRG Insolvency & Financial were appointed joint administrators of the company by its director after the business became unviable as a going concern.

A spokesperson for Begbies Traynor Group said: “It is very early days, and the joint administrators are actively working through all the financial information in detail to establish and contact all of the creditors and debtors, and to understand the cause of the failure of the business, but it is already clear that the business was unviable.

Cross-Guard Limited has fallen into administration. Image: Google Street View
Cross-Guard Limited has fallen into administration. Image: Google Street View

“Sadly, redundancies have already been forced, and more are expected once the current work in progress is completed and the contracted projects are fulfilled.”

The company was placed into administration on Friday 28 March.

