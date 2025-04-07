Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventeen redundancies have been made at the firm’s Scunthorpe head office at Queensway Industrial Estate, with 22 staff retained to complete orders and installation contracts while the joint administrators explore any potential buyers for the goodwill and assets of the business.

Gareth Rusling of Begbies Traynor Group and Charles Ranby-Gorwood of CRG Insolvency & Financial were appointed joint administrators of the company by its director after the business became unviable as a going concern.

A spokesperson for Begbies Traynor Group said: “It is very early days, and the joint administrators are actively working through all the financial information in detail to establish and contact all of the creditors and debtors, and to understand the cause of the failure of the business, but it is already clear that the business was unviable.

Cross-Guard Limited has fallen into administration. Image: Google Street View

“Sadly, redundancies have already been forced, and more are expected once the current work in progress is completed and the contracted projects are fulfilled.”