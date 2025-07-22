Cross Pipes Tavern: Refurbishment of historic Otley pub 'catches attention of resident ghost'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Otley’s Cross Pipes pub, which is now the Cross Pipes Tavern and Rooms, was saved by local businessmen Kevin Daphne and Philip Lister, who bought the pub in 2023, when it was nearly sold to a developer.

A spokesman said the renovation of the pub, which was built in 1762, has preserved its character, while giving it “a classic but contemporary feel”, to attract people of all ages. The local interior architect and designer Luke Darwin of LD Studio was hired to deliver the pub’s new look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “The extensive refurbishment works have also uncovered an ancient well, which is now a feature of the courtyard and is illuminated, having been hidden for possibly centuries. It may well have been the well that served the Cross Pipes brewhouse, with it being reputably the last pub in Otley to brew its own beer.

Otley’s historic Cross Pipes pub – now the Cross Pipes Tavern and Rooms - is to re-open on Wednesday 23 July. (Photo supplied on behalf of the Cross Pipes)

"It seems that the refurbishment has also caught the attention of the resident ghost, with the Cross Pipes being reputably one of the most haunted pubs in the medieval market town. During the refurbishment works, CCTV caught an unexplained grey figure moving across the courtyard.”

Phil Lister, one of the owners said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce the grand reopening of the Cross Pipes Tavern and Rooms and hope to see as many locals joining us on Wednesday 23 July and supporting the pub over the summer."

"As pub lovers, we bought the historic Cross Pipes to save it from being turned into housing. We knew with the right investment and the right owners, it could be a thriving pub, as well as offering more much needed overnight accommodation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Daphne, co-owner said: “We hope people will love the Cross Pipes inside and out and enjoy this summer in new three-tier terraced beer garden that will be a signature feature of the inn and the town.

“We want to say a thanks to Otley Pub Club and to Greg Mulholland (the former MP), Councillor Sandy Lay and all who have helped us get through the various challenges we’ve had during the reconstruction and have helped us get to the grand reopening. We’re proud to be opening our doors in such a vibrant, spirited town, and we can’t wait to be part of your regular pub rotation.”

Mr Mulholland, President of Otley Pub Club and Campaign Director of the national Campaign for Pubs said: “It’s absolutely wonderful that the historic Cross Pipes pub is reopening, after a refurbishment that makes the most of this historic inn.”