Crossgates Shopping Centre: New strategy to find tenants for four vacant units

Fresh efforts are being made to find tenants for four currently-empty units at Crossgates Shopping Centre in Leeds.

Property consultancy Carter Towler’s retail agency team has been appointed as sole agents to market Crossgates Shopping Centre on behalf of the site’s ownership.

Carter Towler’s Head of Retail, Pete Bradbury said: “My office agency colleagues are already doing a great job for this client marketing the vacant office space within Crossgates House, so we are delighted now to be assisting with marketing the vacant retail units within the shopping centre.

“As the retail market starts to pick itself up, we feel we are in a good position to make the most of the units available here.

New retail tenants are being sought for Crossgates Shopping Centre

"We are keen to use our in-depth experience of the retail sector and our established contacts from across the region, to help identify a selection of quality new tenants for the shopping centre.”

There are currently four units available ranging from 650 to 1,250 sq ft.

Existing tenants include Wilko, Poundland, Iceland, Specsavers, Home Bargains and Cooplands.

Mr Bradbury added: “Just five miles east of the city centre, Crossgates Shopping Centre is in an great location with excellent parking facilities and transport links including the railway station, a couple of minutes’ walk away. Added to that we are able to offer some very competitive lease deals.

