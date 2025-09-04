Crown Bawtry Collection named finalist for Local Impact of the Year at Doncaster Business Awards
At the heart of this recognition is the Collection’s growing reputation as a business that doesn’t just operate in the community, it invests in it. From organising charity campaigns and litter picks to providing spaces for local causes and staff-led volunteering, the Collection has embedded CSR into its daily operations.
In 2024 and 2025, the business:
- Helped raise over £10,000 for Cancer Research UK through its flagship Pink Bawtry campaign, which included JustGiving fundraising, a charity ball, and a powerful community photoshoot featuring Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster Belles players.
- Became a bra donation point in both 2024 and 2025, encouraging guests and the local community to donate pre-loved bras to support breast cancer charities and promote body positivity.
- Donated over 100 toys to children in local hospitals and foster care through the Bus Full of Christmas Toy Appeal, in partnership with Doncaster Rovers FC.
- Raised nearly £3,000 over the last two years through staff participation in Race for Life Pretty Muddy. supporting vital cancer research.
- Took part in regular litter picks to help keep Bawtry clean and beautiful.
A newly created CSR Manager role, inspired by team member Charlotte Lister’s micro-volunteering with the RSPCA and her feature on BBC’s The One Show, has further strengthened the company’s community focus. This role ensures that giving back is not just a side project, it’s a core part of the business.
Craig Dowie, Managing Director of the Crown Bawtry Collection, said:
“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised for our local impact. Our CSR efforts come from a genuine belief that businesses should play an active role in making their communities better places to live and work. This shortlisting is a testament to our team’s passion and generosity.”
The Doncaster Business Awards will be held later this year, celebrating the region’s most inspiring and impactful businesses.