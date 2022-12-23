The deputy governor of the Bank of England has said that cryptocurrency trading is “too dangerous” not to be regulated.

Sir Jon Cunliffe, the Bank’s deputy governor for financial stability, told Sky News that cryptocurrency is a “gamble” that should be regulated in the same way that other activities in the financial sector are.

“It is in effect, in my view, a gamble, but we allow people to bet, so if you then want to get involved in that you should have the ability to in a place that is regulated in the same way that if you gamble in a casino it’s regulated”, he said.

“You should have the full information on the tin as to what you’re doing.”

Library image of The Bank of England in the city of London.

Sir Jon said that the trading of crypto assets was not big enough to destabilise the financial system, but that it was starting to develop links with the financial system.

The popularity of trading has gone beyond just retail investors, with banks and investment funds beginning to want to invest in the digital currency, he said.

“I think we should think about regulation before it becomes integrated with the financial system and before we could have a potential systemic problem”, he told Sky News.

“So I don’t think it will be possible to say this can be just kept outside of the financial system. It’s too dangerous.

“I think it is difficult but possible to say, let’s bring it in, where and when we think we can manage the risk to the standards we’re used to.”

Meanwhile, The Bank of England has been considering its own plans to introduce a central bank digital currency to reflect the move toward a cashless society and the changing nature of the payments industry.

It would be issued by the central bank, making it different to privately-issued cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, and mean that people could use it to pay for things digitally.

“We want to ensure that as physical cash becomes less usable in many parts of the economy, perhaps we need to offer something digitally to provide that underpinning”, Sir Jon added.

