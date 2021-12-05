Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Sheffield welcomes outdoor clothing brand

Trespass has opened a new store at Crystal Peaks in Sheffield.

Trespass, which was founded in 1938 and has over 300 stores worldwide, provides a wide range of products from walking boots to outdoor furniture.

Lee Greenwood, centre manager for Crystal Peaks, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Trespass to Crystal Peaks.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a first for Crystal Peaks and one that we firmly believe will prove hugely popular with out visitors.

“We are particularly pleased that Trespass are with us in time for our busy Christmas period.”

He added: “Crystal Peaks has seen a number of new store openings this year and we looking forward to some more great brands joining us in the early part of 2022.”

Kerry Grannon, area manager at Trespass said: “We’re delighted to be coming to Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall.

“This is the latest opening in our expansion across the UK. We know the people of Sheffield love the outdoors. And we know they also appreciate the mix of style, quality and good value that Trespass will bring.

“With winter weather already upon us, our latest store opening at Crystal Peaks shopping mall and retail park couldn’t be more timely.”

For more than 30 years Trespass has designed and produced performance outerwear, footwear and accessories for all types of outdoor pursuits.

The company has own-brand technologies such as Tres-Tex and Tres-Shield.

Crystal Peaks, in the south-east of Sheffield, opened in 1988.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you