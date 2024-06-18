Cucina Sky Lounge closure controversy explained: What bar owners, Barnsley Council and new tenant are saying

The Cucina Sky Lounge in Barnsley’s Glass Works closed this weekend after the local council selected a new tenant to take over the bar area.

The move has caused considerable controversy locally. In a Facebook post that has since received hundreds of comments and shares, Cucina said it was closing “against our will” and criticised the council’s decision.

But Barnsley Council has defended its decision while new tenant True North has also disputed a claim made by Cucina about the reasons for the change.

What Cucina has said

The Cucina Sky Lounge at the Glassworks has closed down. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Cucina Sky Lounge opened in the Market Kitchen section of The Glass Works in October 2019.

In a Facebook post about this weekend’s closure, it said: “When we asked why we were being kicked out for no fault of our own, BMBC [Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council] simply told us, ‘the new tenant has offered us more rent’.

"We exhausted every amicable avenue we could to try and keep our business and BMBC even refused to enter into negotiations with us to reach an increased rental agreement that would satisfy them and avoid this drastic situation.”

In a separate post, Cucina said all 11 other businesses in the Market Kitchen had been given lease extensions.

What the council has said

The council has disputed Cucina’s allegations, stating that a “fair and transparent tender process” had been run with Cucina invited to apply for the new lease along with other business.

It denied the decision had been based on increased rent and said multiple factors including “value for money for customers” were considered.

A spokesperson said: “As Market Kitchen is a thriving venue, we received several applications from local and regional businesses, and a new tenant has been successfully appointed in True North Brew Company.

"The tender process included a range of assessment criteria including the quality of the customer experience, pricing strategy and offering value for money to customers, and how they would work together with other vendors in Market Kitchen, the Market and The Glass Works."

What True North has said

True North, which runs several popular pubs in Sheffield but also operates The Crown and Anchor in Barugh Green, Barnsley, said it had intended to open in the Market Kitchen on Monday but key equipment and fittings had been removed. A spokesperson said they intended to open “as swiftly as possible”.

Barnsley Council also confirmed the premises was unable to currently open.

A spokesperson said: "The bar has not been left in a useable condition. We are currently working to remedy damage caused."

True North said it had delivered a “full business proposal and presentation” as part of the tender process and disputes Cucina’s characterisation of the reason it won the lease.

It said an initial 20 jobs will be created and the venue will be known as True North Bar.

The spokesperson added: "This new location allows us to enhances our presence in Barnsley as it joins our ever-popular sister venue, the Crown and Anchor in Barugh Green. Both locations embody the True North Brew Co. ethos of quality, community, and exceptional hospitality.