Cult Wing, which serves more than 200 tequilas, hopes to be popular as a chill-out spot for groups of friends, casual diners and those looking for an alternative drinking or dining experience.

The restaurant, based in the Merrion Centre , has collaborated with local graffiti artists to create an artistic, punk-inspired space which includes more than 200 pieces of original art.

Charles Newman, associate director at Merrion Centre owner Town Centre Securities, said: “Cult Wing really is a cool new edition to the ever-expanding restaurant scene at the Merrion Centre. Its casual dining offer and amazing tequila bar will be a huge draw in the city. It is perfectly located on Merrion Way opposite the 13,500 capacity first direct Arena with direct access to the growing student population. We think it will fast become one of the trendiest places to hang out in the Leeds’ Arena Quarter.”