Cumberland House: Plans to convert historic York mansion into restaurant

Plans to convert a historic York mansion overlooking the River Ouse into a restaurant have taken their next step.

A planning application to convert Cumberland House, on the corner of Cumberland Street and King’s Staith, has been lodged by the owners of neighbouring venue Lil’s Bar and Bistro.

The application stated the development would secure the Grade I-listed building’s future, allow necessary repairs to take place and prevent further serious deterioration.

It follows the submission of an application to licence the building for alcohol sales in January.

Cumberland House, on the corner of Cumberland Street and King's Staith, in York. Picture is from Google Street View

That application, from Lil’s Bar and Bistro owners Shaun Robert Binns and Jamie-Leigh Binns, stated the proposed restaurant would seat up to 30 people.

York Council previously turned down a bid to convert the building from its last use as office space into a house over the flood risk facing potential occupiers.

Historic England’s listing entry for Cumberland House stated it was built in around 1710 for William Cornwall, who served as York’s lord mayor and sheriff.

It takes its name from Prince William, the Duke of Cumberland, who is said to have stayed there after winning the Battle of Culloden in 1746.

The building is close to a number of riverside bars and restaurants, including Lil’s Bar and Bistro which is next door.

The latest plans stated that modern partition walls separating rooms on the first floor would be removed to restore the building’s original layout.

On the ground floor, the building’s existing kitchen would be modified for commercial use and two new toilets would be installed.

The restaurant would operate from 8am to 12.30am every day, according to the licensing application lodged earlier this year.

The planning application stated: “The restaurant use would ensure the future conservation of the building whilst retaining and in some cases enhancing the architectural and historic interest which contribute to the significance of the asset.

“The building is within an area which regularly floods, and the fabric of the building is in need of urgent repairs to prevent further degradation.

“Due to the prominent positioning of the asset within the city centre it is susceptible to antisocial behaviour if it continues to be left vacant.