The operators of South Lakes Safari Zoo have submitted plans to develop a new visitor attraction in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post the zoo operators, Cumbria Zoo Company Limited (CZCL), announced Safari Zoo, in Ulverston, will close on December 31, 2024.

CZCL took over the zoo in 2017 following several years of controversy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included alleged “bullying culture” at the zoo and an incident in 2013 when keeper, Sarah McClay, was mauled to death by a tiger, which got through an open door into the corridor where she was working.

South Lakes Safari Zoo penguins | National World

The zoo was founded in 1994 by David Gill and the Dalton-in-Furness attraction faced potential closure in 2017 during Gill's ownership.

However, following an investigation launched by the RSPCA and the Captive Animals’ Protection Society, they called on the local council to revoke the zoo's license due to numerous animal deaths and other management issues.

In 2017, David Gill was denied a license, leading to the formation of a new operator, the CZCL, by members of the previous board of directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company committed to making significant improvements, earning commendation from inspectors for fostering a "change of culture”.

Now the CZLC has announced the zoo will close at the end of December with plans to move to the Yorkshire Dales.

Subscribe to The Yorkshire Post and get complimentary access to The New York Times! Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.

New Roots Holding Company Ltd has now submitted a planning application to the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority to create a visitor attraction and wild animal reserve at Brockholes Farm.

The proposed site spans 120 acres and will be along the Lune Gorge at the base of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Lakes Safari Zoo mother and baby rhinos | National World

The location boasts natural features, including grasslands, ancient woodlands, ponds, rivers, and waterfalls.

According to planning documents, the proposed attraction would consist of animal enclosures as well as an expansion of the existing holiday accommodation with the addition of three shepherds’ huts and two safari lodges.

Plans state it is also the applicant’s intention to house animals including white rhinos, honey badgers, zebras, red panda, sloth, giraffe and lynx.

There would also be farm animals on site including sheep, goats, donkeys and reindeer.