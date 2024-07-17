Cummins wants to get one million people on pathway to STEM success: Jonathan Wood

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s our heavy industrial engineering heritage or the advanced technology enterprises supporting a sustainable future, there’s a lot for which Yorkshire can be proud.

As a Yorkshireman, a graduate of the University of Sheffield and Chief Technical Officer of global power leader Cummins, I believe to ensure the continuation of this regional legacy, businesses must play their part in supporting the development of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills across the region.

Around the world, there are disparities in access to education, particularly in STEM, which must be addressed to prevent compromising career opportunities within the sector. To help STEM learning become more accessible to a younger demographic, we’ve launched Cummins READY; an education initiative that aims to bring support one million people getting on a pathway to college and career success by 2030, but there are scalable similar initiatives that any businesses within relevant sectors can do to support the promotion of STEM.

Jonathan Wood shares his expert insight

Not only will this make sure the county’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to shine on the world stage, but also that the biggest challenge we face as a society in climate change can be addressed appropriately.

Whilst this overarching aim may seem daunting, there are several ways organisations can support the development of STEM skills, with businesses of all sizes possessing the relevant knowledge and means to support future careers.

Partnerships provide a perfect opportunity to develop future ready skills in STEM. Crucially, connecting education bodies with industry leaders enables research projects to be targeted at tackling real-world problems.

For example, Cummins has entered a five-year strategic partnership with The University of Manchester. This collaboration supports the development of future engineering talent, as well as drives the development of innovative and sustainable power solutions.

As part of the collaboration, The University of Manchester and Cummins conduct cutting-edge research with the aim of accelerating product development of the latest generation of air handling technologies, such as e-turbos for fuel cells, together with fuel injection systems for hydrogen-based power solutions.

Academics and their students can explore the future use of hydrogen in power solutions as part of the collaboration, using world class engineering equipment, test cells and laboratories.

Cummins also engages in a variety of activities with universities based in Yorkshire. From an Early Careers perspective, we have substantial involvement with Sheffield University, Sheffield Hallam, Huddersfield University, and Leeds University, where we participate in fairs, deliver lectures, and contribute to webinars, CV workshops, insight days, and more.

The extent of partnerships like this can be scalable depending on available resource and expertise, but combining industry experience and awareness of what the future holds at an educational level has great potential for future workforces and employers.

The next logical step from an organisational partnership is placements and apprenticeships within businesses. As an organisation that recently placed 18th in Rate My Placement’s Top 100 Best Student Employers 2024/2025, and awarded the ‘Gold Standard Apprenticeship Kitemark’ for the site of our UK Power Systems plant for the second consecutive year, we recognise the crucial role of connecting theoretical learning with hands-on experience. This training imparts vital skills such as effective communication, problem-solving, and adaptability. For the next generation of talent, these opportunities provide a chance to immerse themselves in real-world STEM applications, gaining valuable experience that can’t otherwise be provided.

By giving students the opportunity to shadow seasoned engineers, we know they can gain valuable experience and insight. On the flip side, students can provide a unique perspective to businesses and ignite exciting new possibilities that might otherwise not have been considered.

Cummins is a firm believer that developing power solutions for our future and tackling climate change requires innovative thinking and a diverse range of voices.

Apprenticeships and placements provide a fantastic platform for anybody considering a career in STEM, especially for industries that may appear initially to have barriers to entry.

Grassroots initiatives at school level can fuel curiosity amongst younger generations and lead to more interest in potential future careers. Our collaboration with STEMFest exemplifies the impacts of these types of commitments. STEMFest Yorkshire and Humber STEM Hub event provided an immersive experience for over 3,000 students, giving access to engineering activities and guidance from dedicated Cummins mentors, as well as 60 other businesses from across the region.

Connecting students with role models and mentors provides guidance and fuels aspirations, but actual access to resources, including learning materials, facilitates practical learning.

The seeds of innovation are sewn early. Organisations can play a pivotal role in nurturing STEM careers amongst young people through educational outreach, workshops, and hands-on experiments.

By equipping future generations with skills and prompting inquisitiveness, we are providing them with the tools they will need to tackle some of the biggest existential challenges facing our society.

Yorkshire is home to some incredible businesses and education providers, and Cummins is proud of its commitment to the region and partnerships we have forged with academic institutions. Many businesses across the region possess expertise and resources that can support the next generation of engineers prepare to face these technical challenges, so it is of critical importance to our future that these skills are shared and developed for many years to come.