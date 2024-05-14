Currys lifts profit guidance for the year as the electronics chain announces improving sales

The group said pre-tax profit is expected to be at least £115m in the year ending April 27, compared with £119m in the previous year.

It lifted guidance from previous analyst expectations of £105m, as the chain appeared to turn a corner following a period of underwhelming sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer, which sells everything from TVs and mobile phones to kettles and dishwashers, has previously flagged that its customers were feeling the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

Currys has lifted profit guidance for the year as the electronics chain announced improving sales in recent months after shrugging off foreign takeover interest. (Photo by Currys/PA Wire)

This was leading to slower demand for its big-ticket items as people held off making more expensive purchases.

Profits are expected to be £115m to £120m for the year, as like-for-like sales grew 2 per cent for the 16 weeks to April 27 versus the Christmas period.

Like-for-like sales for the year are expected to have dropped 2 per cent compared to the previous 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currys added that cost savings made across the group were “more than offsetting inflation” while its year-end net cash position is expected to be around £95m.

The company was in focus earlier this year when it looked to be at the centre of a bidding battle between US group Elliott Advisors and Chinese retail giant JD.com

But any hopes of a takeover were dashed when the two potential suitors walked away from discussions.

Elliott Advisors said it ended its interest following “multiple attempts to engage with Currys’ board, all of which were rejected”, including a takeover approach worth more than £750m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currys said it felt Elliott’s proposals were too low and did not reflect its value.

Chinese retail giant JD.com said it had also been considering making a bid but in the end decided not to.

The bidding interest came at a time that Currys was undergoing an overhaul as it focused on its business in the UK and Ireland, having struck a deal to sell its Greek and Cypriot arm last year.

Meanwhile, turnaround efforts in its loss-making Nordics business appear to be on track, with earnings expected to more than double year-on-year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like-for-like sales were flat year-on-year for the second half of the year in the Nordic countries, Currys said.

Alex Baldock, Currys chief executive, said: “Our performance is strengthening, with good momentum in the UK and Ireland, and with the Nordics getting back on track.