Currys: Retailer raises its profit targets for the second time this year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shares in the company shot higher in early trading as a result.

The London-listed company told shareholders on Thursday that trading has been “robust” over the three months since the start of January. It reported continued positive like-for-like sales growth in the UK and Ireland and its Nordics region over the period. As a result, the retail group said it now expects to deliver an adjusted pre-tax profit of around £160 million for the current financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It previously said it was on track for a profit of between £145 million and £155 million for the year. Currys added that it expects to “finish the year in a strong net cash position”.

Electricals retailer Currys has raised its profit targets for the second time this year as sales grew further in recent months. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)