Currys sales in focus after electronics retailer shrugs off takeover interest

Total sales are also set to dip to about £9bn, from £9.5bn last year.

Currys, which has about 300 stores in the UK, will publish a full-year trading update on Tuesday. It is expected to report a pre-tax profit of about £114m for the latest year, down from £119m the previous year, according to an analyst consensus compiled for the company, reporting slower yearly sales as consumer demand falls. Picture: Currys/PA Wire

The retailer, which sells everything from TVs and mobile phones to kettles and dishwashers, has previously flagged that its customers were feeling the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

This was leading to slower demand for its big-ticket items, as people held off making more expensive purchases.

But like-for-like sales had started to return to growth over the start of the year, according to the latest update from the firm, leading it to upgrade its own profit outlook.

