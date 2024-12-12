Currys says price rises ‘inevitable’ as chain faces £32m in extra costs due to Budget

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Baldock, group chief executive of the electronics chain, also warned that policies announced by the Chancellor in October will “depress investment and hiring” plans.

It is the latest retail business to indicate that some shoppers will see a knock-on effect from increases to business National Insurance contributions and an increase in the minimum wage.

Currys said it predicts £21 million in extra costs linked to National Insurance and the minimum wage, a further £9 million in costs passed through from partner businesses and an extra £2 million in business rates costs.

The boss of Currys has said price rises will be “inevitable” as it prepares to face £32 million in extra costs due to the autumn Budget. (Photo by Currys/PA Wire)

Mr Baldock said the group still expects to grow profits this financial year “despite new and unwelcome headwinds from UK government policy”.

He added: “These will add cost quickly and materially, depress investment and hiring, boost automation and offshoring, and make some price rises inevitable.”

The electronics and white goods retailer revealed that group revenues increased by 1 per cent to £3.92 billion for the half-year to October 26, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Currys, which runs 715 stores, said “strong” sales in the UK helped to offset a modest decline in its Nordics business.

UK like-for-like revenues increased by 5 per cent, with total revenues climbing to £2.34 billion in the region.

The group also revealed that it reduced its pre-tax loss for the half-year to £10 million, from a £44 million pre-tax loss a year earlier.

It has said trading is in line with expectations in the run up to Christmas amid strong demand for AI-related products.

Mr Baldock said: “We were well prepared for our peak trading period, with healthy stock and market-beating, best-ever deals that show our unmatched importance to suppliers.

“We’re trading in line with expectations. One highlight is rising demand for AI laptops, where we enjoy over 75 per cent market share in the UK.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Currys has posted an update which is positive on any number of fronts, and its confidence for future prospects has been mirrored by a strong market reception to the numbers.”

He continued: “Currys is currently in its peak trading period, for which it is trading in line with expectations.

"While the full results of the so-called “Golden quarter” will not be known until early in the new year, the group could well have piqued some investor interest with its mention of some promising signs in the adoption of its AI computing products.

"Rising demand for AI laptops, where Currys has an estimated 75 per cent market share, is proving to be an early highlight of the period and the outcome will be eagerly awaited.

"This is in addition to its earlier statements that it is in the formative stages of trialling AI improvements and demystifying the potential for customers, in conjunction with partners such as Microsoft and Accenture.