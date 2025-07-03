Currys: Technology retailer reports stronger sales and profits

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The technology retailer said slower inflation and falling interest rates helped support sales from shoppers in the UK.

The London company also resumed dividend payments following the upbeat update to shareholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group sales grew by 3 per cent to £8.7bn for the year to May 3, driven by 6 per cent growth in the UK.

A general view of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London. Currys has reported stronger sales and profits for the past year as it hailed “resilient” demand from UK shoppers. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

The retailer, which runs 708 stores, said its UK business benefited from growth in its iD Mobile business, as well as positive computing sales, with “AI technology sales building momentum”.

Meanwhile, sales dropped 2 per cent in its Nordics region, where it said profitability was knocked by “tough” market conditions.

The company said it has traded in line with expectations over the past two months but is “facing into several headwinds” in the new financial year, including cost increases linked to the Government budget, cost inflation and currency weakness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Baldock, group chief executive, said: “Currys’ performance continues to strengthen and the business has real momentum.