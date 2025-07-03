Currys: Technology retailer reports stronger sales and profits
The technology retailer said slower inflation and falling interest rates helped support sales from shoppers in the UK.
The London company also resumed dividend payments following the upbeat update to shareholders.
Group sales grew by 3 per cent to £8.7bn for the year to May 3, driven by 6 per cent growth in the UK.
The retailer, which runs 708 stores, said its UK business benefited from growth in its iD Mobile business, as well as positive computing sales, with “AI technology sales building momentum”.
Meanwhile, sales dropped 2 per cent in its Nordics region, where it said profitability was knocked by “tough” market conditions.
The company said it has traded in line with expectations over the past two months but is “facing into several headwinds” in the new financial year, including cost increases linked to the Government budget, cost inflation and currency weakness.
Alex Baldock, group chief executive, said: “Currys’ performance continues to strengthen and the business has real momentum.
“A stronger Currys is good for colleagues, customers, shareholders and society, and we’re doing a better job for all of them.”
