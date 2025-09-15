Customer hatred of chatbots costing banks billions, new research claims

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banks alone are potentially missing out on £9.3bn in lost revenue thanks to this public dislike of automation, new research has found.

An new survey commissioned by Handelsbanken has found widespread frustration with automated customer service, with many people reporting that when they are only offered a chatbot to talk to they will cancel, switch, or decide against purchasing services.

For financial services the average amount lost to the provider was just under £1,600 per person – scaling up to a potential £9.3bn in losses for banks alone.

A man wearing a suit talking to an AI chatbot on his phone. Picture: Alamy/PA.

Anna Adcock, Handelsbanken District Head for Yorkshire said: “It’s probably no surprise that customers don’t like being fobbed off with chatbots, but these figures are quite conclusive.

"Especially when it comes to their finances, it looks like many people really want to deal with a person, not an algorithm. And increasingly, it seems that if they aren’t given that choice they will even consider taking their business somewhere else.”

According to the report, 70 per cent of people want to speak to a person in any customer service situation, but when it comes to their finances it rises to 75 per cent.

Anna said: “It’s completely understandable that companies want to embrace new technologies – especially when it helps them do more business, be more efficient, or saves them money. But this research suggests it could become a false economy.