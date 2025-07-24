CVS: veterinary group sees revenue lift as it continues expansion into Australia

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CVS saw revenue growth for its continuing operations of 5.4 per cent up to £673.2m for the year to the end of June, with like-for-like sales also increasing by 0.2 per cent.

The firm said this came despite sales being impacted by “softer” market conditions in the UK.

The Group added that it expects to report Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations of approximately £134m, in line with market consensus.

A statement from the firm said: “CVS has strong long-term prospects and great people. The fundamentals of the sector remain very strong with an increased population of pets post COVID, pet life expectancy increasing, continued humanisation of pets and further advancements in the provision of clinical care.

“The Group is well placed to deliver further inorganic revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth.”

CVS continued its expansion into Australia during the year, with seven practice acquisitions – comprising 15 practice sites – for an aggregate initial consideration of £29.2m.