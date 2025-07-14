D-Drill & Sawing makes hire who is key to growth

A nationwide diamond drilling and concrete sawing specialist has made a key appointment as it plans for future growth.

D-Drill and Sawing, which has branches throughout the UK including Sheffield, has hired Paul Tomlin as its new operations manager.

Paul’s previous experience in a 25-year career includes roles within the transport and engineering sectors in the South West and across the Midlands.

He has overseen construction and development projects within those roles so is well-versed in working with contractors of all sizes.

Paul’s skillset is supporting D-Drill & Sawing to spot new growth opportunities and to help organise the company’s team to make the most of those.

This has already included freeing up two senior figures within the business from day-to-day work to focus on winning new work, both within the company’s traditional services and its expanding list of specialisms.

Paul said: “I am really pleased to be here at D-Drill & Sawing at what is an exciting time for the company.

“We are a well-respected name in the industry, with branches covering the whole of the country and a range of specialist skills, which are going to become more and more in demand as the Government plans to build, build, build.

“Part of my role is to help gear the company to make the most of the opportunities by the way we are organised with local skilled labour, local apprentices with the nationwide branches and with the processes we have in place to both win and deliver the work.”

Julie White, the managing director of D-Drill & Sawing, added: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team.

“He joins a really strong management team that we have developed over the past couple of years to provide us with the best platform from which to grow.

