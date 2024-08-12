D. M. Keith Motor Group has announced the opening of a new BYD showroom in York, set toofficially open its doors to the public on 15th August. This will be the car dealer’s third BYDlocation in the North of England, with two sites already open in Leeds and a Test Drive Centre inGrimsby.

The Chinese carmaker is growing in popularity around the world and now, in the UK market.However, it has been the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer for quite some time. BYD was established in 1995, and has since become an industry leader in electric vehicles, energy storage and renewable energy solutions. With operations in over 50 countries globally, its collaboration with D. M. Keith marks a significant expansion of BYD’s presence in the United Kingdom.The new state-of-the-art BYD showroom will be located on Wigginton Road, to the north of York’s city centre. As well as showcasing the award-winning range already available to UK customers, the highly-anticipated luxury Off Roader the YANGWANG U8 and blisteringly fast hypercar, the U9, will be at the York site for visitors to explore these hi-tech and high quality “superstars”."BYD’s journey is impeccable and to join them in their dream and mission to change the automotive world is both exciting and in line with our vision and values at D. M. Keith," said Dougal and Angus Keith, joint managing directors of the car dealer group.To celebrate the grand opening of the new showroom, D. M. Keith is hosting an exciting event at the site on Thursday 15th August, between 7pm and 9pm. The 2-hour event will give attendees the chance to explore the cars across the BYD range, enjoy live music, have the chance to win a weekend trip away and more. Guests will also receive BYD goodie bags filled with official merchandise.The BYD York showroom will be open to the public every day of the week from August 15, with opening times available on the website. Customers can visit the showroom at Whitehall Garage, Wigginton Road, York, YO32 2RJ.