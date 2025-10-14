Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wasn’t trying to build an empire; he just believed in making a product that worked, sold it door-to-door, and let the results speak for themselves.

More than 50 years later, Astonish is still very much a family business.

I took over in 2008, and while a lot has changed - the product range, the scale, the reach - our approach hasn’t.

Howard Moss reflects on the growth of Astonish

We’re still based in Yorkshire.

We still manufacture everything ourselves.

And we still believe in doing things properly, even if it’s not always the easiest route.

That means no animal testing.

No corner-cutting on quality, and no moving operations overseas to save a few pennies.

It’s always mattered to us that we can stand by what we make and that’s why we’ve kept it local.

When we invested £25 million into our purpose-built factory in 2021, it wasn’t just about growing - it was about staying true to our roots.

These days, we manufacture more than 80 products and export to over 30 countries.

We’ve grown rapidly in the past few years - more than doubling in size - and we’ve been able to invest back into the business: into better facilities, smarter packaging, and most recently, solar panels on the factory roof.

That move alone now powers a third of our site with renewable energy.

It’s good for the planet, and makes business sense too.

While the numbers are nice, they’re not what drives us.

What matters most is that we’re making something people can trust.

You don’t need to be a big brand to do that, you just need to care about the end result. That’s what’s helped us stand out, especially as more people look for affordable, ethical alternatives to the household names.

One thing I’ve learned is that growth only matters if it’s on your own terms.

We’ve said no more times than yes, especially when a shortcut meant compromising our values.

That discipline has shaped who we are as much as anything else.

We’ve also been fortunate to have a loyal team, many of whom live locally and have been with us for years.

Their commitment has been a big part of why we’ve been able to grow the way we have.

We’ve tried to give back where we can, whether that’s through community initiatives, school partnerships, or simply keeping our jobs and production right here in West Yorkshire.

I’m proud of what we’ve built, not because it’s big, but because it’s stayed honest.

From day one, we’ve tried to make good products, in the right way, and let people decide for themselves.

And if you open a cupboard and see a bottle of Astonish, I hope you see more than just a cleaning product.

I hope you see the result of a business that hasn’t lost sight of where it came from or what matters most.