Dame Andrea Jenkyns: Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire visits STEP Fusion site

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, visited the STEP Fusion site at West Burton to see how the project could bring jobs and investment to the region.

STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) Fusion is a programme to build a prototype fusion energy power plant and create a UK-led commercial fusion industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her visit, Mayor Jenkyns observed the demolition of cooling towers at the neighbouring former coal-fired Cottam power station, which a spokesman described as one of the largest demolitions of its type.

Mayor Andrea Jenkyns visits the West Burton power station. (Photo supplied by STEP Fusion)

Many former workers from both the Cottam and West Burton former power stations gathered to witness the demolition.

A spokesman said: “The demolition marks a significant milestone in the region’s energy transformation, as the area bordering Lincolnshire along the River Trent becomes a global hub for fusion energy.

“Following the demolition, Mayor Jenkyns, inset, toured the STEP Fusion site at West Burton and met with project leaders to discuss how the programme is set to create thousands of skilled jobs in construction and engineering over the next 15 years and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said the STEP programme is already boosting the development of local skills.

A 20-year skills partnership has been agreed between the UK Atomic Energy Authority and the East Midlands Combined County Authority.

The spokesman added: “This is helping to drive fusion skills and economic growth across both Lincolnshire and the wider East Midlands, alongside a £2.5bn investment from central government into fusion energy over the next five years.

“As the prototype fusion energy plant develops, STEP Fusion will work with Mayor Jenkyns and other partners to help create local construction, engineering and fusion-related jobs, keeping West Burton at the heart of the community for decades to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While on site at West Burton, Dame Andrea Jenkyns said: “At STEP Fusion in West Burton, I’ve seen what’s possible and it’s very exciting.

"The impact across Greater Lincolnshire on skills to service the fusion industry and the industries that come off this, the job creation and growth, is amazing.

She added: “I want to make sure that we get a good part of this, and that Greater Lincolnshire can thrive for generations to come.”

STEP Fusion’s Programme Director, Dr. James Cowan commented: “Mayor Andrea’s visit today underlines just how important regional collaboration is to making STEP Fusion a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Greater Lincolnshire has the skills, ambition, and drive to play a key role in this national project.

"The Mayor’s support helps us ensure that the opportunities created here at West Burton, from high-value jobs to new supply chains, will not only regenerate the area but also continue the site’s proud legacy in energy generation, securing skilled employment and economic growth for decades to come.”