Dame Deborah James & In The Style launch collaboration with sale of Bowelbabe 'Rebellious Hope' t-shirt

The collaboration has launched with the sale of the bespoke Bowelbabe 'Rebellious Hope' t-shirt. All the profits from the t-shirt will be donated directly to The Bowelbabe Fund, which raises money for Cancer Research UK.

A spokesman said: "Following the launch of the charity t-shirt, the full ITS X Dame Deborah James clothing collection will be unveiled. Each piece in the collection has been designed collaboratively with Dame Deborah and perfectly encapsulates the British summertime and activities that Dame Deborah loves.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Screengrab taken from the Instagram feed of Deborah James/bowelbabe of the Duke of Cambridge at the family home of Deborah James. The Duke visited to honour her with a damehood. Picture: PA

"The Bowelbabe Fund was founded by Dame Deborah and her family earlier this month to help fund clinical trials and research into new treatments for cancer patients, as well as raising awareness of bowel cancer. In less than one week since its foundation, it has already surpassed £6 million in donations."

This collaboration is the latest fundraising by In The Style. The brand has raised more than £1 million for charities including the Samaritans, Family Action and Age UK through sale of special charity collections since the company was founded in 2013.

Dame Deborah James commented , "The reason why I wanted to do this collection with In The Style is because it has been something totally different to cancer for me. I love fashion and anyone who knows me or has followed me for years knows I love my dresses and I am always hunting for the best prints.

"When we started work on this collection, I didn't realise that I'd be living a hybrid life between home and hospital, and even from hospital, we've made this happen. It has been a project that I have really enjoyed, and above all, it has given me something else to think about.

"I really hope you love it as much as I loved designing it. I hope it brings you joy and it makes you feel great when you put it on."

In The Style Founder & Chief Brand Officer Adam Frisby added, "Although I wish I were saying this under different circumstances, I am incredibly proud of this collaboration. I've followed Deborah for a long time and her constant positivity, uplifting spirit, and overall mentality of living her life to the full to make sure every day counts is an inspiration to me, our team, and everyone else who has come across her journey.