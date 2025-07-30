Danelaw Coffee: Business based in 'Last of Summer Wine' village of Holmfirth bags Great Taste Awards
The Yorkshire-based speciality coffee roaster, Danelaw Coffee, is celebrating after nine of its coffees were awarded stars in the 2025 Great Taste Awards. Among the winning coffees is Danelaw’s Mjólka espresso blend which has been honoured with the triple-star Great Taste Award from the Guild of Fine Food.
Founded in 2022, Danelaw sources coffees from around the world, roasting them at its Holmfirth coffee roastery.
Danelaw Coffee’s Founder, David Jameson, said: “It means the world to have nine of our coffees awarded with Great Taste Awards, including a triple-star win for our popular Mjólka blend.
He added: "These wins are more than just recognition of flavour, they’re a testament to the team’s perseverance and dedication in navigating the challenges we’ve faced, without wavering from the high standards we hold.”
