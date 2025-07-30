Danelaw Coffee: Business based in 'Last of Summer Wine' village of Holmfirth bags Great Taste Awards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire-based speciality coffee roaster, Danelaw Coffee, is celebrating after nine of its coffees were awarded stars in the 2025 Great Taste Awards. Among the winning coffees is Danelaw’s Mjólka espresso blend which has been honoured with the triple-star Great Taste Award from the Guild of Fine Food.

Founded in 2022, Danelaw sources coffees from around the world, roasting them at its Holmfirth coffee roastery.

Danelaw Coffee’s Founder, David Jameson, said: “It means the world to have nine of our coffees awarded with Great Taste Awards, including a triple-star win for our popular Mjólka blend.

