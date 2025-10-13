Data centre developers must engage with public to prevent misinformation, Turner & Townsend roundtable is told

Data centre developers must engage with the public to prevent a backlash driven by misinformation on social media, a major business event was told.

Chris Binns, planning director at development consultancy Pegasus Group, warned that developers must ensure there is no “void in the information in the public domain” about centres which support vital services.

Mr Binns cited a poll published by Alpaca Communications which revealed that, while the UK public is broadly supportive of new data centre development, this support is conditional. The research, supported by TechUK, concluded that most people don’t know what data centres are or why they matter, despite relying on them daily for everything from NHS records to banking, streaming and AI.

The survey carried out by YouGov found that only 8 per cent of the public say they “know a lot” about data centres, while 27 per cent have never heard of them.

The participants at the Turner & Townsend roundtable. (Photo by Allan MacKenzie)

Mr Binns, who participated in a roundtable about data centres organised by The Yorkshire Post and Turner & Townsend, said: “Engaging early and openly to involve the public and nearby residents gives them a sense of ownership.

"From there, it’s incumbent on the developer to build and own the narrative; this needs to be communicated as clearly and as early as possible. Almost one third of people say they don’t know why data centres are required or what they are.

"If there is a void in the information in the public domain; it can very quickly be filled by misinformation from other sources which often travels quickest via social media.

"I’ve worked on schemes in the past where local opposition groups have simply shouted the loudest, and the misinformation fills the void and leads to a false public backlash. Ensuring the information in the public domain is accurate allows members of the public to take a rational view having seen and read both sides of the argument.”

James Halse, director of Turner & Townsend at the roundtable. (Photo by Allan MacKenzie)

Mr Binns said the development of data centres is “evidently central to the Government’s national economic objectives and will bring significant economic benefits to the regional and local economy”.

He added: “"There is some very positive case law to fall back on; for example Pegasus Group have successfully dealt with a number of applications for hyper scale data centres within the green belt that had initially been met with resistance, but have subsequently been through the appeal process and public inquiry to be granted planning permission.”

Nathan McNamara, group CEO of DB3, who has delivered developments for global giants including Google, said the gestation period for a hyper scale data centre can be six years, "but you really need to deploy it more quickly than that”.

He added: "I obsess about who my client is going to be. The second point is funding..We have to understand the financial instruments that are put towards these asset categories.”

Nathan McNamara (middle) and Chris Binns (right) at the roundtable. (Photos by Allan MacKenzie)

"Now data centres are seen as an asset class you can start to put data centres into the language they (investors) understand. What they don't want to do is take a risk on a 2035 completion date.”

James Halse, a director at Turner & Townsend, said there was a global race to create data centres.

He added: "If you look at places in Europe that have invested heavily in infrastructure, they have been well-placed to get things moving.

