David Jackson obituary: The Yorkshire businessman who helped hundreds of young people learn trades

Born in 1955 and raised by his adoptive parents Madge and Derek, a Bridlington milkman, David left school at 17 to serve an apprenticeship in Leeds and worked as a draughtsman.

But at 29 he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease, an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Undeterred, he formed a series of businesses in the construction industry, culminating in Hudson Contract in 1996, which he conceived on a building site in Hull and named after Henry Hudson, the 17th century English explorer who navigated the Hudson River on behalf of the Dutch East India Company and laid the groundwork for New York City.

David Jackson

Today, Hudson supplies more than 2,600 construction firms nationwide.

Outside of work, Mr Jackson was the longstanding manager of the ‘Royal’ Burton Agnes Cricket Club, whose ground is associated with Queen Victoria, and a former chairman and director of Bridlington Rugby Club.

He believed strongly that serving an apprenticeship created a strong foundation for future success in life and set up a sponsorship scheme for Hudson to pay half the first year wages of apprentices taken on by local construction firms.

To date, the scheme has helped more than 300 young people to learn trade skills.

In 1986, after recovering from three bouts with Hodgkin’s disease, he met his wife-to-be Lesley, a successful businesswoman in her own right.