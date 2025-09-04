Tributes have been paid to a pioneering Yorkshire businessman who helped hundreds of young people start careers in the construction industry.

Thousands of pounds have already been raised in memory of Bridlington entrepreneur David Jackson, who died last Saturday surrounded by family members at Hull Royal Infirmary after a short illness.

One of the town’s most successful entrepreneurs, Mr Jackson was the founder and chairman of Hudson Contract, a leading provider of professional services to the construction industry and among the UK’s largest family-owned businesses. He was also a philanthropist who supported apprenticeship, sports and arts initiatives in his seaside hometown.

Mr Jackson was born in 1955 and raised by his adoptive parents Madge and Derek, a local milkman from Bridlington. He left school at 17 to serve an apprenticeship in Leeds and worked as a draughtsman before being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s disease at the age of 29. After recovering from three bouts with the cancer, he met the love of his life and soulmate Lesley in 1986, a successful businesswoman in her own right.

Mr Jackson formed a series of businesses in the construction industry, culminating in Hudson Contract in 1996, which he conceived on a building site in Hull and named after the pioneering 17th century English explorer of America. Today, Hudson is used by more than 2,600 construction firms nationwide.

The business remains owned by Lesley Jackson, led by managing director Ian Anfield and supported by an experienced board of directors.

One of the firm’s most well-known innovations was a sponsorship scheme to pay half the first year wages of apprentices taken on by local construction firms. To date, the scheme has helped more than 300 young people to learn trade skills.

Mr Jackson told The Yorkshire Post in 2021: “Initially when I think back to when I left school, it wasn’t at all easy for me to get an apprenticeship. I couldn’t get anything in Bridlington so I went to Leeds and I eventually got a start there. What happens to young kids if they can’t get a start? They go down the wrong road and nobody wants that. Everybody deserves a leg up. If you can provide a leg up, then you should.”

Mr Jackson is survived by his wife Lesley, four children, Kirsty Watts, Ian Anfield, Serena Thompson and Leanne Brewis, and eight grandchildren.

Instead of flowers, his family have asked for donations to the Freeman 1st Foundation, an organisation which provides financial and practical support to local young people with outstanding abilities in the arts, academia, business or sport who might otherwise be held back by their circumstances.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ More than £4,000 has already been donated.

Outside of work, Mr Jackson was the longstanding manager of the ‘Royal’ Burton Agnes Cricket Club, whose ground is associated with Queen Victoria, and a former chairman and director of Bridlington Rugby Club, providing financial and practical support to both institutions as well as other charitable causes in his hometown including Remarkable Arts, which has delivered free arts education to thousands of children.

