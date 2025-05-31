David Skaith: 'Back York and North Yorkshire with investment and whole nation will benefit'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My message for investors and for Government is this; back York and North Yorkshire. Invest here, create jobs here and you’ll see strong returns, for your business and the for the country.

Our distinctive urban, rural and coastal places, combine with our strengths in heritage and world-leading innovation, to shape growth as an inclusive, productive, and sustainable rural economy. The region’s pitch to Government and the Comprehensive Spending Review, centres around an Innovation Hub at York Central and further devolution to York and North Yorkshire as a Rural Trailblazer.

Innovation is the gamechanger for our economy. With the right investment, we will trailblaze national leadership in rural innovation and productivity growth, unlocking massive, unrealised growth potential in non-core city regions across the UK.

David Skaith outlines his investment vision for York and North Yorkshire

To underpin the impact of such transformative investment into the region, I have committed over £7m of mayoral funds to drive innovation in business and in skills. For people in York and North Yorkshire, this means the well-paid jobs of the future, right here at home.

Innovation-led growth in York and North Yorkshire will help to tackle national ‘big problems’, such as food and energy security, mitigating the impacts of climate change on our economy and reaching that Net Zero target.

Analysis by The Rural Coalition reveals that bridging the rural-urban productivity gap in the UK, bringing it in line with Scandinavian countries, could contribute an additional £87 billion in GVA to the national economy. York and North Yorkshire can lead this national effort, that would generate an estimated £19 billion in tax revenue, sufficient to fund 514,000 NHS nurses or 472,000 teachers.

For me, this is what is meant by good growth. Place-driven growth that can bolster the fundamental social infrastructure we need for a healthy and thriving nation.

That’s why I’ve put I’ve made healthy and thriving communities a priority at the heart of our economic strategy and challenged my team to answer big questions. How do we make sure that growth and opportunity reaches into our rural and coastal communities? How do we tackle health inequalities and put more money into the pockets of people who are struggling?

Building affordable homes in the right places is critical. Following my first year as mayor, we are investing £16.7million to build 1,143 homes, over half will be classed as affordable, with more in the pipeline.

We’re shaping up plans around effective, affordable and sustainable transport too. I will work tirelessly to ensure that we build the transport system our region desperately needs.

Fundamental to healthy and thriving communities, and key strengths for York and North Yorkshire are our small businesses and vibrant high streets. As a business owner, I know the stresses and strains of life on the high street. Yet our history is built of the back of innovative and resilient entrepreneurs. With over £5m committed to our region’s towns and high streets, and direct support for nearly 2000 small businesses in the past year, I’m here to champion small business and the high street.

But I want to go further in creating and retaining wealth locally. I’m inspired by the Preston Model of community wealth building, which since 2013 has directed over £70m back into Preston, and over £200m to the regional economy.

The model includes structuring public sector procurement around local supply chains, promoting sector-based cooperatives and supporting a living wage.

This model lends itself to our geography, and there is a lot of good work already to build on. I recently met with Cllr Matthew Brown who advises on the Preston model internationally, and he pledged his support for York and North Yorkshire.

At the heart of healthy and thriving communities, are healthy and thriving people. Over 30 per cent of adults in our region are classified as physically inactive, and over 60 per cent are overweight or obese.

Inactivity is linked to preventable long-term health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and mental health issues. In a region where many men are working in high stress and isolated professions, such as military and farming, mental health issues are further exacerbated. Death by suicide is the leading cause of death in men under the age of 50 and we desperately need to address this.

These factors are why I have been collaborating with leaders in men’s mental health and sport to develop a mayoral programme for healthy and thriving communities, launching later this year. As Mayor, I will invest in the social foundations of our economy with a focus on health and wellbeing, tackling the stigma surrounding men’s mental health and improving access to movement, activity, and sport.

I believe that our full potential for growth can only be met when built on strong social foundations. And, that growth is only good, when it reaches into the roots of every community. That’s the kind of growth I’m determined to deliver.