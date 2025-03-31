Davinia Taylor: Former Hollyoaks star's new brand WillPowders launches billboard campaign

TV personality and entrepreneur Davinia Taylor’s WillPowders brand has launched its first outdoor advertising campaign with support from Leeds-based roadside advertising company, 75Media.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 10:27 BST

Using digital billboards around the North of England, WillPowders is looking to increase brand awareness for its range of wellbeing products aimed at people who are struggling with bad eating habits, hormone imbalances or low energy.

Ms Taylor, the former star of the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, said: “Launching our first out-of-home campaign across the North is a huge moment for WillPowders.”

75Media has launched a membership programme – called Ignite – which is designed to help new businesses grow by broadening access to outdoor advertising.

(from left) WillPowders' founder Davinia Taylor and 75Media's Lucy Bendall in front of one of WillPowders' new billboard adverts. (Photo supplied by 75Media)(from left) WillPowders' founder Davinia Taylor and 75Media's Lucy Bendall in front of one of WillPowders' new billboard adverts. (Photo supplied by 75Media)
A spokesman said: “To help brands looking to scale-up, key features of Ignite include flexible payment terms and robust reporting enabling businesses to track impacts, reach and frequency as well as have meaningful insight into audiences’ media consumption patterns.”

