Davinia Taylor: Former Hollyoaks star's new brand WillPowders launches billboard campaign
Using digital billboards around the North of England, WillPowders is looking to increase brand awareness for its range of wellbeing products aimed at people who are struggling with bad eating habits, hormone imbalances or low energy.
Ms Taylor, the former star of the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, said: “Launching our first out-of-home campaign across the North is a huge moment for WillPowders.”
75Media has launched a membership programme – called Ignite – which is designed to help new businesses grow by broadening access to outdoor advertising.
A spokesman said: “To help brands looking to scale-up, key features of Ignite include flexible payment terms and robust reporting enabling businesses to track impacts, reach and frequency as well as have meaningful insight into audiences’ media consumption patterns.”
