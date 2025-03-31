Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using digital billboards around the North of England, WillPowders is looking to increase brand awareness for its range of wellbeing products aimed at people who are struggling with bad eating habits, hormone imbalances or low energy.

Ms Taylor, the former star of the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, said: “Launching our first out-of-home campaign across the North is a huge moment for WillPowders.”

75Media has launched a membership programme – called Ignite – which is designed to help new businesses grow by broadening access to outdoor advertising.

(from left) WillPowders' founder Davinia Taylor and 75Media's Lucy Bendall in front of one of WillPowders' new billboard adverts. (Photo supplied by 75Media)