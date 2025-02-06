Davis Wagon Services invests £130,000 in staff welfare and facilities at its Ferrybridge site

Davis Wagon Services has completed a £130,000 refurbishment project to transform a derelict building at its rail freight maintenance depot at Ferrybridge.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, undertaken by 186 Property Solutions, transformed the previously dilapidated brick building into modern offices and a dedicated staff welfare centre, providing enhanced support for the company’s expanding workforce.

Since acquiring the facility from DB Rail Maintenance in 2017, Davis Wagon Services has expanded its team at Ferrybridge from seven to 15 employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment featured the installation of a modern kitchen area, upgraded washroom facilities, and WCs, complemented by new flooring, electrics, heating, and a full redecoration.

(L-R) Jonathan Carter of 186 Property Solutions and John Hall at Davis Wagon Services’ Ferrybridge depot

Additionally, Darlington-based 186 Property Solutions enhanced the site’s visibility by installing three prominently branded Davis Wagon Services signs, each measuring six by three metres.

Davis Wagon Services, which is headquartered in Immingham, is regarded as one of the UK’s foremost experts in rail wagon maintenance and repair and operates a network of nine strategically located outstations across the country, ensuring comprehensive and efficient service coverage.

Its Ferrybridge site plays a vital role in servicing 255 rail freight vehicles that deliver biomass pellets to the nearby Drax Power station, which supplies 11% of the UK’s renewable power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Hall, managing director of Davis Wagon Services, said: “This investment reflects our commitment to our team and the operational capabilities of our Ferrybridge site.

“By refurbishing and repurposing this facility, we’ve created a modern, functional space that supports our growing workforce and enhances our operational capabilities. We’re delighted with the quality of the work delivered by 186 Property Solutions, whose expertise has been pivotal in achieving our vision for the site.”