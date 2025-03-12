Day One Trauma Support chooses Joseph’s Well for first national office in Leeds

Day One Trauma Support, a rapidly expanding national charity that supports people and families affected by major physical trauma, has secured its first dedicated office space at Joseph’s Well in Leeds city centre.

The 1,159 sq ft letting represents a significant milestone for the charity since achieving national status in 2021 and reflects its ongoing growth and commitment to providing vital support services to people with life-changing injuries.

Joseph’s Well, managed by J Pullan & Sons Ltd (Pullans), is a thoughtfully refurbished former mill that has been transformed into a flexible multi-let office building. The space offers businesses of all sizes flexible, high-quality work environments with modern facilities, characterful architecture, and a supportive network that encourages growth and collaboration. Its excellent on-site parking, bookable meeting rooms, and business lounge create a thriving working environment close to the heart of Leeds city centre.

The charity chose Joseph’s Well for its close proximity to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), one of the UK’s leading Major Trauma Centres. This strategic location allows Day One Trauma Support to remain at the forefront of trauma care to continue in its mission of ensuring that no one has to face the challenges of catastrophic injury alone.

Emily Smith, Director of Finance and Resources at Day One Trauma Support, commented: "The new space will enable us to work more effectively, improve collaboration and create a dynamic environment for our employees, trustees, beneficiaries, volunteers, and supporters. Joseph’s Well is perfectly located near LGI, where our journey began, and the city centre, which makes it convenient for our team across the North of England. We also love the vibrant and inspiring atmosphere of the building, which will energise our team and foster creativity."

Bruce Strachan, Property Director at Pullans, added:"We’re delighted that Day One Trauma Support has chosen Joseph’s Well for this important next step in their journey. Our modern, flexible workspaces and proximity to the LGI and city centre continue to attract organisations looking for value, convenience, and a supportive environment in which to grow. We’re confident that this space will support Day One’s incredible work and help them continue making a meaningful impact on the lives of those they support."