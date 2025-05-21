DBTH named Large Employer of the Year at 2025 South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has been named Large Employer of the Year at the 2025 South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards, recognising the Trust’s outstanding apprenticeship programme and its commitment to developing the healthcare workforce of the future.

Held at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on 8 May, the awards celebrated apprenticeship excellence across the region, with DBTH shortlisted in two categories: Professional Services Apprentice of the Year and Large Employer of the Year.

While the overall award went to another finalist, IT Support Officer, Connor Wilson-Bow, received special recognition for his journey as a Business Administration Level 3 Apprentice.

Now a key member of the Digital Admin Team at the Trust, Connor helps provide frontline technical support to colleagues across DBTH's three hospitals - ensuring essential systems run smoothly and efficiently.

South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards.

Judges praised his achievements, development, and clear passion for the role.

Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be named Large Employer of the Year. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our learners, mentors, and education teams, as well as the strength of our commitment to growing a future-ready, diverse workforce.

"We’re also delighted that Connor’s achievements were recognised – he’s a brilliant example of how apprenticeships can open doors and launch careers.”

DBTH currently supports more than 265 apprentices in over 40 clinical and non-clinical roles, with a strong emphasis on career progression, mentorship, and local opportunity. Since 2017, over 950 apprentices have completed programmes with the Trust, which uses apprenticeships as a key part of its workforce strategy- helping to address skills gaps, support community development, and build a pipeline of future NHS professionals.