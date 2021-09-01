Deadline looming for 2021 Yorkshire Post Rural Awards

Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2019. Pictured team shot of all the winners. Picture Gerard Binks

The deadline for the awards, which celebrate the individuals, organisations and businesses who are the beating heart of the Yorkshire countryside, has been extended until 6pm tomorrow.

Diversification has been crucial for the survival and future prosperity of many of our rural businesses, so the awards will celebrate the success of some of the many diversification projects in the region. Awards include Diversification Project, Rural Business and Professional Services, and Rural Innovation of the Year.

Editor of The Yorkshire Post, James Mitchinson, urged people to nominate for their chosen category and help “spotlight the incredible feats being achieved by businesses, individuals and groups in the countryside right now”.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) is the headline sponsor. BASC is a strong voice at the heart of rural Yorkshire, with more than 150,000 members, and exists to support sustainable shooting and conservation.

BASC North director, Duncan Thomas, said: “BASC is very proud to be headline sponsor of this year’s event and to be sponsoring the Lifetime Achievement Award.

After a really difficult 18 months for everyone, we’re hoping to see the innovation, dedication and talent of Yorkshire’s rural stars shine through in the entries for each category.

“We are delighted to be involved in this important showcase of Yorkshire’s rural and farming communities. I’m expecting it to be a close contest for all the awards across the board.”

