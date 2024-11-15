Death & Disease: How skeleton mascot and bold name change has helped my Yorkshire business stand out from the crowd

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I started Death & Disease 17 years ago, I tried my best to make it appear like the company belonged in the arena in which it was operating — finding life and critical illness cover for families and businesses.

In fact, the company wasn’t even called Death & Disease in those early days: I’d named it Wright & Pryce, thinking this would communicate an appropriate level of gravitas and Dickensian allure that would make potential clients feel like they were in the right place for such serious matters as… well… death and disease!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business was successful. However, I was confident it could do better.

Rob Brooks with Frank the skeleton

It had become clear to me over time that, even though the name may well have conjured up visions of reliable detail-oriented clerks in mahogany-lined offices, it was also a name that said nothing very much about the essential service we provided for our clients or the kinds of relationships we liked to build with those we helped. It wasn’t unusual for people to ask me what we actually did.

About seven years into the business, I started to become known locally amongst friends and colleagues as having a friend called Frank — a full-size human skeleton I’d been taking with me to networking events.

It was fair to say that having Frank in attendance made me stand out from the crowd. His presence also seemed to make it easier for people to talk about the difficult subjects of dying or being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somehow, the strange, morbid hilarity of having a real skeleton as my plus-one gave people “permission” to talk more openly about their fears around their own mortality, as well as the consequences for the loved ones with whom they shared their lives. Frank was a hit.

A friend suggested he’d earned a promotion and should be elevated to brand ambassador. She said she could feel it in her bones!

I changed the name of the company to Death & Disease and made Frank a more regular and integral part of the brand. Every Friday on LinkedIn, people now compete for a pair of skeleton-patterned socks by playing “Find Frank”, a “Where’s Wally” style game in which people search for Frank’s skull hidden in a busy scene.

There are weekly videos on LinkedIn that include Frank. He is present in photo shoots and people regularly ask me where he is, what he’s up to, and whether or not he’ll be attending various events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making this brand shift has made us stand out as a company in a crowded sector and created huge success, including a recent award shortlisting at the prestigious UK Health and Protection Awards.

Many of our clients now come to us precisely because we aren’t like every other insurance or protection company; they come to us because we don’t shy away from who we are or the reality of what we do.

Leaning into that difference — into the very aspect of our business that makes us different — has been the (skeleton) key to our success.