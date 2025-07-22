Plans to give Hull’s former Debenhams building a facelift ahead of further redevelopment have been submitted to Hull City Council.

Earlier this year, property developer DBG Group announced they had “ambitious plans” for the former department store that closed its doors in 2021.

Ever since its closure, the 180,000 sq. ft. site which covers a significant part of the city centre, from Ferensway to Prospect Street, has become increasingly unsightly as the building’s glory days as a popular shopping destination become an ever more distant memory.

The site’s fortunes now seem set to change as an application for “external elevational treatment” has been submitted to the council which seeks permission to replace all the windows at the site.

Inside City Point development. Credit DBG Group.

Although the future use of the building is currently unknown, it would appear the site is being readied for potential residential use as documents submitted to the council say the plans seek “to make the building one that is habitable by meeting thermal and energy efficiency standards.”

In fact the documents go on to state: “The most feasible use of the site would be either complete residential or residential in part.”

The application gives special attention to the part of the former store on the corner of Ferensway and North Street as it falls within a Conservation Area. The plans state that the new windows “will appear almost like for like” to ensure the upkeep of the area’s historically significant appearance.

