Debenhams: Retailer launches British fashion labels in US through department stores
Debenhams Group, which was recently renamed from Boohoo, has struck a deal to sell UK labels Coast, Warehouse, Oasis, Nasty Gal and Karen Millen through the US retailers’ online marketplaces, which it said together attracts more than 350 million shoppers each month.
Dan Finley, chief executive of Debenhams Group, said: “Launching into the US is about bringing our much-loved British fashion labels to new audiences overseas, starting with some of the most iconic department store names in the market.
“Through these partnerships, our labels will now be in front of millions of potential shoppers across the US giving British fashion an unprecedented platform in one of the world’s largest retail markets.”
The firm said it was already seeing “encouraging” early signs after Macy’s launched a dedicated marketing campaign in August ahead of the launch of Nasty Gal on its site, while it added that Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom also saw “immediate customer engagement across the group’s portfolio”.
“Each now offers exciting products from some of the most iconic British brands with a point of difference within the market,” according to Debenhams.
“The appetite we’re already seeing for our labels underlines the strength of British fashion internationally, and we’re excited to build on that momentum with our US partners,” Mr Finley added.