December grocery spending reaches pre-lockdown rush levels

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Household spending on take-home groceries hit a record high this Christmas at £460 on average as inflation across supermarkets jumped from November’s 2.6 per cent to 3.7 per cent – its highest level since March, according to analysts Kantar.

The average household made nearly 17 separate supermarket trips last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grocery sales surpassed £13bn over the four weeks for the first time ever, as prices rose fastest across products such as chilled smoothies and juices, chocolate, confectionery and skincare, and fell across dog food, cat food and household paper products.

The average household made nearly 17 separate supermarket trips last month. Photo: Alamy/PA.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “In contrast to reports of disappointing footfall across the rest of the high street, it was a very different story in the world of grocery.

“As anticipated, Monday 23 December was the most popular shopping day of the year, with sales a whopping 30 per cent higher than any other day during 2024.”

Sales growth for branded goods accelerated to 4.2 per cent as shoppers splashed out on festive treats, while premium own-label lines jumped by 14.6 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales of sparkling wine and Champagne grew by 4.4 per cent to a total of £187m across the month, but 11 per cent of the population bought a no or low alcohol drink, up from less than 10 per cent last year.

Mr McKevitt said: “We’ve all got our own festive favourites, but it seems that age differences come into play too.

“Under-45s are far more likely to pick up a sausage roll, and they also go for a slightly more Mediterranean spin, being the most likely to reach for panettone as well as antipasti and party food as part of their Christmas shopping.

“Meanwhile, over-45s account for the majority of Christmas cake and fortified wine sales. The seasonal biscuit, however, knows no bounds, appealing across the generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain’s largest grocer, Tesco, saw a 5 per cent increase in sales over the 12 weeks to December 29, its 0.8 percentage point share gain the biggest of any supermarket and taking its share of the market to 28.5 per cent.

Sainsbury’s achieved its highest share since December 2019 at 16 per cent thanks to sales growth which outpaced the market at 3.5 per cent.

Morrisons sales rose by 0.4 per cent with its share standing at 8.6 per cent, while Asda now holds 12.5 per cent of the market.