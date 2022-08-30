Dechra Pharmaceuticals acquires California-based Med-Pharmex for £221.5m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dechra has acquired Med-Pharmex, Inc, a veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturer based in Pomona, California, for £221.5m.

In a statement, Dechra said it has known Med-Pharmex for a number of years, and it has been a long term acquisition target.

Med-Pharmex, which employs around 130 people, was founded in 1983 and serves the CAP, FAP and equine markets.

Med-Pharmex manufactures its own products at its facilities in California, with capacity which Dechra plans to use for its own manufacturing strategy over time.