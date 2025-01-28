DeepSeek AI model sends shockwaves through US tech firms as stocks plunge

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tech shares plunged and chip maker Nvidia suffered falls of nearly 17 per cent on Monday, as President Donald Trump warned DeepSeek’s emergence was a “wake up call” for existing AI giants.

Nvidia’s drop in share price marked the biggest ever one-day loss in market value on Wall Street, of about $589bn.

Just a week after its launch, DeepSeek has quickly become the most downloaded free app in the US. It claims that its large language AI model was made at a fraction of the cost of its rivals, including OpenAI, which uses more expensive Nvidia chips to train its systems on vast swathes of data.

The FTSE 100 appeared resilient on Tuesday morning, rising 0.21% in early trading despite the turmoil in the US overnight. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The announcement has raised significant doubts over the future of US firms’ dominance in AI, prompting the sharp falls for Nvidia, as well as tech giants including Microsoft, Meta and Google parent Alphabet, which are all pouring billions into the technology.

Analysts said the announcement from DeepSeek is especially significant because it indicates that Chinese firms have innovated faster despite the US putting controls on exports of Nvidia’s most powerful chips to the country.

The news marks a sharp change in fortunes for established AI companies, whose stocks have soared in value in recent years amid hopes they would reshape the world economy and deliver huge profits.

Mr Trump said he was not concerned about the breakthrough, adding that the emergence of DeepSeek could be “a positive” and a “wake-up call” for the US.

“If you could do it cheaper, if you could do it (for) less (and) get to the same end result, I think that’s a good thing for us,” he told reporters on board Air Force One.

Mr Trump also said he wanted to bring in trade tariffs that are “much bigger” than the 2.5 per cent that some reports had suggested were favoured by incoming Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“I have it in my mind what it’s going to be but I won’t be setting it yet, but it’ll be enough to protect our country,” Mr Trump told reporters on Monday night.

It comes as DeepSeek said it was the victim of a cyber attack on Monday that prevented users from registering on its site.

The company said it had suffered “large-scale malicious attacks” on its services but that registered users were able to log in normally.