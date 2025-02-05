Delayed scheme to bring town centre hotel into use could finally be completed

A delayed scheme to bring a town centre hotel back into use could finally be completed if amended plans are approved.

The 19th Century Victoria Hotel and bar on Cavendish Street in Keighley has stood empty for years, with numerous proposals to bring the landmark building back into use failing to materialise.

In 2021 a planning application to convert the building’s ground floor into four shops, and its upper floors into 11 apartments was approved by Bradford Council.

The plans said the apartments could be used as holiday lets to help boost tourism in the town.

The project was later allocated funding from the Keighley Towns Fund – a pot of Government cash set aside for regeneration schemes in the town.

But the work was hit by delays, and the hotel has since changed hands.

Hoarding currently surrounds the imposing building – with fronts onto one of the town’s busiest junctions.

Now a new planning application could help get the stalled development back on track.

The application, by Odedra Property Consultants Ltd, looks to amend the previously approved plan – reducing the retail units by one and creating 10 instead of 11 apartments.

It says the aim is to make the building as attractive to future occupiers as possible.

The amended plans say: “The building has remained unused for a considerable period, and in January 2021 planning permission was granted for conversion to four retail units (Use Class E) and 11 residential apartments.

“This permission was subsequently implemented by a developer and approximately 25 per cent underway.

“However, for commercial reasons the developer has withdrew, and the building remains unused.

“The freeholders are now to directly complete the development and are seeking the proposed amendments to ensure the scheme is well thought out and attractive to future occupiers, and therefore making a positive contribution to the local community.

“The retail units will create employment in the area and exact numbers will be determined by the type of occupiers.”

Two of the units and the entrance to the apartments will front onto Cavendish Street, with the entrance to the third being on East Parade.

A decision on the amended application is expected in the coming weeks.

The application comes as another Towns Fund scheme nears completion.