Delays to lifting of lockdown restrictions are ‘disappointing’ says business organisation

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, called the decision “disappointing”.

Last week, the Prime Minister announced that the final stage of the easing of lockdown restrictions would be delayed from June 21 to July 19.

He said: “The announcement of delays to the Government’s roadmap is disappointing, especially for those industries that have remained closed throughout.

“Firms have fought incredibly hard to keep their businesses alive during this difficult period and many will be disheartened by this latest announcement.

“The majority of businesses impacted by this latest decision have had to remain closed for many months now.

“Those in the hospitality and entertainment industries - the economic heartbeat of many Yorkshire towns and cities - will have to once more prepare to adjust their recovery plans and strategy for maintaining employment.”

Mr Hathaway also called on financial support to continue to help businesses who have been hit by the ongoing disruption.

He said: “The Government must ensure these firms are able to continue to access appropriate financial support and delay the tapering of furlough repayments, which is planned for the start of July.

“Failure to continue supporting these businesses financially means that we may face the sad reality of firms being forced to permanently close their doors.

“While this is a setback, we must commend the work being done to roll out vaccines across the nation. We hope that speedy progress will allow us to get back on track as soon as possible.”

The delay to easing restrictions comes off the back of rising cases.

The vaccine has been rolled out to everyone over the age of 18 in England as the Government races against time to slow the number of positive cases.

Last week, Baroness McGregor-Smith, president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said businesses had risen to the challenge of the pandemic magnificently but with the delay to the roadmap the Government must provide more support

She said: “The success of the vaccine programme has allowed us to move steadily through the stages of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, and even though we have experienced a setback in recent days, we are hopeful that will soon be able live normal lives once again and businesses will be able to fully reopen.

“Government must now provide further support to the firms effected by the delay in lifting full restrictions. It should not be forgotten though that each and every one of these firms represents the hope, aspiration, toil and striving of the people who built them.

“The same people have fought unfathomably hard over the last 16 months to haul their business through the challenge of the pandemic, and now face being cut loose just as the summit looms into view.”

