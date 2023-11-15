Delin Property prepares 23-acre Wakefield site for large warehouse
Duncan Jarvis, Delin Property’s head of portfolio and asset managament, said: “Switch Wakefield is a signature project for us, showcasing all our strengths in value creation as an owner, developer and manager of logistics warehouses.
"The building will provide a best in class facility in Yorkshire’s premier logistics location. We’re very excited about a project that will be one of the largest for the industrial sector in northern England.”
Contractors are demolishing the existing 375,000 sq ft building, previously occupied by DHL, and clearing the Whitwood Common Lane site.
Reserved matters planning permission is in place for the construction of a cross-docked logistics unit of 490,000 sq ft.
Switch Wakefield will be constructed to net zero carbon standards, a BREEAM “Excellent” rating and an A-rated energy performance certificate with 2.5 MVA power supply.
The warehouse will have up to 56 dock level doors, eight level doors, and truck yards of 50 metres and 35 metres. Internally, the building will provide 15 metres clear height, and 22,500 sq ft of office space.
The new facility will also provide parking for 62 trucks and 384 spaces for cars, including 79 EV charging spaces, as well as 110 covered cycle spaces.
Located next to junction 31 of the M62 motorway, Wakefield Europort’s road links to the rest of the UK have attracted high profile occupiers including Haribo, Royal Mail, ASDA, Bibby and Warburtons.
The park is less than one mile from Wakefield Rail Freight Terminal, while the River Humber ports of Hull, Immingham, Grimsby and Goole are also easily accessible.
CPP, Colliers and Knight Frank are the leasing agents.
Delin is active in the UK, Netherlands and Spain. It currently owns and or operates 6.9m sq ft of distribution space across the three markets. For more than a decade Delin has been developing, leasing and managing logistics properties for its own investment or acting for third party investors.