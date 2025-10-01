Delivering exceptional customer service is vital for banks and financial institutions: Tom Belt

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To meet and exceed customer expectations, financial institutions must navigate a complex landscape. Big banks often have a diverse customer base, varied products, and multiple ways to get in touch.

At AAWE, we work to truly understand and map customer journeys and design exceptional customer experiences across every channel. With financial services being such a big part of the Yorkshire economy, we don’t have to look far to see how changing customer expectations is affecting business and customer experience.

First Direct has millions of customers. All are slightly different in what they want and expect from their bank. Managing this complexity can be tricky.

Tom Belt shares his expert insight.

Trying to make sure your customers have a seamless, consistent journey, whether they are applying for a mortgage or a car loan, is essential. So, multiple product types also pose a challenge, especially in a regulated industry.

Requesting something as simple as a bank balance can be completed via multiple channels. Branch, website, mobile app, call centre, cash machine. Customers have so many ways to achieve their financial objectives, and financial institutions need to make sure the experience is consistent across each one of them.

The financial landscape is also constantly evolving with new regulations, technologies, and customer preferences. So, financial institutions must be agile and adaptable to stay ahead of these changes. This requires a culture of continuous improvement and innovation, where feedback from customers is actively sought and used to drive enhancements in products, services and experiences.

What is more, customer expectations can change, often due to the experiences they have with businesses in completely different sectors. I can personalise my car to the nth degree, so why does a Direct Debit always have to come out of the same account? I can easily use an app to programme my hoover to clean my home, so why can’t my banking app do everything I want it to?

Financial services need to understand how they can stay on top of that change. How they respond when competitors develop new options for customers, and what their customers might expect in the future.

Delivering exceptional customer experiences in financial services is a challenge. But what we always have to remember is that it must start with the customer. It must start with their needs and the reality of the customer experience they receive. We can’t get swept up in the tech or the channels or knee-jerk reactions to competitor behaviour.

To truly understand what your customers need from you at any given moment is the most important thing when creating any customer experience.

We recently hosted an event as part of Leeds Digital Festival to explore this topic with representatives from some of Yorkshire’s finest financial services institutions, First Direct, Lenvi and OnePay. Each shared their insight into how they constantly evolve to get their customer experience right. How they understand that excellent customer experience directly attracts and retains valued customers.

How, in the dynamic world of financial services, delivering exceptional customer experience not only enhances customer satisfaction but also creates business growth.