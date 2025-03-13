Deliveroo posts first full-year profit despite 'uncertain' consumer environment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delivery app made a £2.8 million profit last year, up from a £31.8 million loss in 2023.

Revenue and orders were both up 2%, while chief executive Will Shu pointed to the app’s attempts to continue branching out from takeaway food to groceries, as well as increasing customer satisfaction scores.

Grocery orders made up for more than a sixth of the company’s gross transaction value, meaning the total cost of people’s baskets plus delivery fees.

Deliveroo has posted its first full-year profit as it continued branching out beyond takeaway delivery orders, despite an “uncertain” consumer environment. (Photo by David Davies/PA Wire)

In 2024 the firm added the likes of Ann Summers, B&Q, The Perfume Shop and Not On The High Street to its shopping ranges as it continued to expand its offering beyond food.

Meanwhile, Deliveroo said it had seen an improvement in the frequency of orders and the retention of customers despite continued uncertainty among consumers in the UK.