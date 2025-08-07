Deliveroo reports surge in sales and customer orders

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delivery giant nonetheless revealed it swung to a loss ahead of its planned takeover by US rival DoorDash.

Gross transaction value (GTV) – an industry metric for the total value of transactions on platforms, including delivery costs – was £3.8bn for the first six months of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was 9 per cent higher than the same period a year ago, at constant currency rates, while GTV was 10 per cent higher in the UK and Ireland.

Deliveroo has reported a surge in sales and customer orders for the first half of 2025 as it said people were getting takeaways more frequently. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The total number of orders across its global markets was 147m – 8 per cent higher than last year.

Deliveroo said this was driven by its efforts to offer choice and value to customers, including by adding new merchants, as well as consumers being more resilient than it had expected.

Average order frequency increased across all its markets year on year, meaning its customers were coming back to the platform to order again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first half of this year was very positive,” Will Shu, Deliveroo’s founder and chief executive, said.

“Consumer engagement is encouraging, with order frequency and retention continuing to improve across all cohorts.

“We are delivering on our mission to change the way people shop and eat, and to bring the neighbourhood to people’s doors.”

However, Deliveroo revealed it slipped to a loss of £19.2m for the period, compared with a £1.3m profit the prior year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said this was primarily due to costs relating to its takeover by DoorDash.

Deliveroo agreed to be bought by the rival US delivery firm in May in a deal worth around £2.9bn.

The move has been approved by shareholders and it now needs the green light from regulators, with the acquisition expected to be completed during the final three months of this year.

On an adjusted basis, which strips out what it views as one-off costs, earnings before interest, tax and other costs hit £96.3m for the first half – 46 per cent higher than last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The UK restaurant sector is still finding it super-tough right now, but it’s not necessarily because people have a newfound passion for frugal home cooking.