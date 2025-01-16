Deliveroo sees orders and spending grow after expanding shopping ranges
For the UK and Ireland, the number of orders grew by 5 per cent to 43.1 million over the last three months of the year, compared with the same period last year.
The gross transaction value – meaning the total cost of people’s baskets plus delivery fees – jumped 9 per cent to £1.2bn year on year.
Across the group, which includes France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, the gross transaction value rose 7 per cent to £2bn.
Deliveroo said it had seen an improvement in the frequency of orders and the retention of customers despite continued uncertainty among consumers in the UK.
Will Shu, the founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, said: “I’m proud of our progress in 2024 as we continued to strengthen our consumer value proposition.
“We enhanced our loyalty programmes, delivered strong growth in grocery and secured new partnerships to expand our retail selection, enabling us to bring even more of the neighbourhood to consumers’ doors.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.