Deliveroo sees orders and spending grow after expanding shopping ranges

For the UK and Ireland, the number of orders grew by 5 per cent to 43.1 million over the last three months of the year, compared with the same period last year.

The gross transaction value – meaning the total cost of people’s baskets plus delivery fees – jumped 9 per cent to £1.2bn year on year.

Across the group, which includes France, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, the gross transaction value rose 7 per cent to £2bn.

Deliveroo has said it secured more orders and spending in recent months despite ongoing weaker consumer confidence in the UK. (Photo by David Davies/PA Wire)

Deliveroo said it had seen an improvement in the frequency of orders and the retention of customers despite continued uncertainty among consumers in the UK.

Will Shu, the founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, said: “I’m proud of our progress in 2024 as we continued to strengthen our consumer value proposition.