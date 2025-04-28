Deliveroo shares jump after offer from US competitor DoorDash

Deliveroo shares soared on Monday morning after receiving a £2.7bn takeover move from US rival DoorDash.
By Henry Saker-Clark
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:04 BST

Shares in the company jumped by as much as 16 per cent in early trading following confirmation of the approach late on Friday.

On Monday, Deliveroo also suspended its £100m share buyback programme as a result of the takeover talks. The takeaway delivery operator unveiled the buyback programme, which would have brought shareholder returns since 2023 to £550m, in March. It added that it could still recommence the programme at a later date.

The move comes after Deliveroo confirmed last week that it received an “indicative proposal” from US takeaway app firm DoorDash. Bosses at Deliveroo said they would “be minded to recommend” the 180p per share proposal to shareholders.

File photo dated 5/11/2000 of a Deliveroo rider on Worcester High Street. Deliveroo shares soared on Monday morning after receiving a £2.7bn takeover move from US rival DoorDash. Photo: David Davies/PA WireFile photo dated 5/11/2000 of a Deliveroo rider on Worcester High Street. Deliveroo shares soared on Monday morning after receiving a £2.7bn takeover move from US rival DoorDash. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire
File photo dated 5/11/2000 of a Deliveroo rider on Worcester High Street. Deliveroo shares soared on Monday morning after receiving a £2.7bn takeover move from US rival DoorDash. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Panmure Liberum analyst Sean Kelly said: “With good execution, Deliveroo could be a kingmaker asset for DoorDash in the UK and Europe. Yet, 180p is by no means a knockout valuation and so we see potential for Deliveroo to receive a counterbid.”

