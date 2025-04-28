Deliveroo shares jump after offer from US competitor DoorDash

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shares in the company jumped by as much as 16 per cent in early trading following confirmation of the approach late on Friday.

On Monday, Deliveroo also suspended its £100m share buyback programme as a result of the takeover talks. The takeaway delivery operator unveiled the buyback programme, which would have brought shareholder returns since 2023 to £550m, in March. It added that it could still recommence the programme at a later date.

The move comes after Deliveroo confirmed last week that it received an “indicative proposal” from US takeaway app firm DoorDash. Bosses at Deliveroo said they would “be minded to recommend” the 180p per share proposal to shareholders.

File photo dated 5/11/2000 of a Deliveroo rider on Worcester High Street. Deliveroo shares soared on Monday morning after receiving a £2.7bn takeover move from US rival DoorDash. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire