Deliveroo shares jump after offer from US competitor DoorDash
Shares in the company jumped by as much as 16 per cent in early trading following confirmation of the approach late on Friday.
On Monday, Deliveroo also suspended its £100m share buyback programme as a result of the takeover talks. The takeaway delivery operator unveiled the buyback programme, which would have brought shareholder returns since 2023 to £550m, in March. It added that it could still recommence the programme at a later date.
The move comes after Deliveroo confirmed last week that it received an “indicative proposal” from US takeaway app firm DoorDash. Bosses at Deliveroo said they would “be minded to recommend” the 180p per share proposal to shareholders.
Panmure Liberum analyst Sean Kelly said: “With good execution, Deliveroo could be a kingmaker asset for DoorDash in the UK and Europe. Yet, 180p is by no means a knockout valuation and so we see potential for Deliveroo to receive a counterbid.”
