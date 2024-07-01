Deloitte announces 155 promotions amongst its Leeds office departments
Mr Lewis joined Deloitte in 2012 as an assistant manager having completed his training at a mid-tier firm.
Based in Deloitte’s Leeds office, he leads Deloitte’s Audit and Assurance private markets team across the North of England, specialising in supporting family owned and managed business and private equity-backed ventures in their compliance responsibilities. Lewis also leads a hundred-strong team across the UK and has a national leadership role in the firm’s Audit and Assurance practice.
A further 10 employees in Leeds have been promoted to director level, with 58 promotions in the tax and legal department.
Another 44 promotions were made in the Audit and Assurance team with an additional 21 in Risk Advisory, 15 in Consulting, 12 in Financial Advisory and five in the firm’s specialist internal support teams, Enabling Functions.
Anil Gupta, practice senior partner for Yorkshire and the North East, said: “We have some incredible talent across our Yorkshire and North East business, so it’s great to recognise this expertise with such meaningful progression here in Leeds.
“I am confident that with the quality, dedication and unique skillset of our people, we will continue to win market share and drive growth. We have an incredible client base in Yorkshire and are committed to supporting the region’s business community to deliver their strategic goals.”
